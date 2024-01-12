SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – There is always a flavorful journey with Taste Utah, your ultimate guide to the best restaurants in the Beehive State!

Discover the heart and soul behind Utah’s culinary scene through engaging videos that capture the purpose and passion fueling each eatery Taste Utah brings to you. This week, Taste Utah brings light to Land & Water, championing Indigenous communities by fostering economic development, enhancing food security, promoting cultural preservation, building community, and advancing environmental sustainability.

Join Land & Water on January 15th, 2024 for an evening with Chefs Eric See (Brooklyn, NY), Jordan Rubin (Portland, ME) and Bleu Adams (Provo, Utah). Attend and be part of their collaborative event, where three amazing chefs share their culinary magic while supporting IndigeHub.org‘s mission. Click here to register for tickets.

Let’s savor good food and great stories and make a positive impact together!

Join Taste Utah on Sundays at 9:30 am on ABC4 for more dining destination exploration and to celebrate the captivating story and flavors. Check out more Taste Utah restaurant features online.

Sponsored By Taste Utah and Utah Restaurant Association.