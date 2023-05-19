Sweet and savory crepes, sandwiches and so much more!

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Known for it’s crepes, cakes and pastries, Annie’s Cafe in Bountiful is also a delicious destination for some tasty sandwiches as well.

Katy Sine with Taste Utah has the dish on this fan favorite eatery in Bountiful.

Visit Annie’s Cafe online.

Annie’s Cafe: 74 W 500 South Bountiful, 84010

Discover more delicious destinations and great food stories at TasteUtah.com. And Watch Taste Utah with Katy Sine, Sundays at 9:30am on ABC4!

Check out more Taste Utah restaurant features online, click here.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Utah Restaurant Association and Taste Utah.