SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Taste Utah is shining a spotlight on all of the state’s delicious dining destinations and celebrating “Veganuary” by encouraging people to make “reservations” rather than “resolutions” in 2024.. or to make a resolution to make more dining out reservations!

And Taste Utah is looking for your help to recognize the quality work and dedication of Utah’s restaurant and hospitality professionals.

Taste Utah’s 2023 Holiday Restaurant Professional Nominations

There is nothing like Utah service and hospitality. The holidays are Utah restaurant’s time to shine. This also mean many professionals aren’t able to go home for the holidays, and have delayed celebrations with their families and friends. We want to issue a giant thank you to Utah’s restaurant and hospitality professionals who helped make our holiday season so special. And, we want to hear the stories of how these professionals contributed to your holidays. Submit the stories of those special people who help keep things special during the holiday season and nominate servers, front of the house and back of the house implies honor and highlight and — we will feature the winner and a some of the runners up on our Good Things Utah Taste Utah Bytes segments over the next few months.

Nomination Form Link: https://forms.gle/mJCWCVH71f9CWwKy9

Now let’s talk about today’s featured food and drink establishments – Keyaki Sushi and Just Organic Juice.

Keyaki Sushi is a vegan restaurant located in Murray. Specializing in vegan/plant-based sushi and pizzas.

Visit Keyaki Sushi in person – 167 4500 South, Murray, UT 84107. Or online at Keyakisushiut.com or call: (385) 787-4409.

Just Organic Juice – Drink raw, love life! That’s the motto at Just Organic Juice, where the belief is that the spark of life is the green power that is present in all living plants. You’ll want to check out their clean juice options!

Visit JustOrganicJuice.com for more information and to explore the drink options. Or visit the Sugar House or Draper locations in person.

Just Organic Juice

438 E 12300 S

Draper, Utah 84020

(801) 613-9287

Just Organic Juice

2030 S 900 E

Salt Lake City, Utah 84105

(801) 953-0112

Special Good Things Utah Discount Code for Just Organic Juice is: TASTEUTAH2024 – Receive 10% off any organic jusice cleanse. Valid for online purchases now thru Jan. 20, 2024.

Join Taste Utah on Sundays at 9:30 am on ABC4 for more dining destination exploration and to celebrate the captivating story and flavors. Check out more Taste Utah restaurant features online. Watch Taste Utah this Sunday (1/7) as the show featured Rawtopia Living Cuisine where they are creating food that nourishes your body, while tickling your tastebuds. You can always catch the episode on our YouTube channel, which premieres immediately afterward.

