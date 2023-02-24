Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Yoko Taco is a popular restaurant located in Salt Lake City, Utah, that offers a unique fusion of Japanese and Mexican cuisine. The restaurant, which opened in 2017, has quickly gained a reputation for its creative and delicious menu, friendly service, and stylish and welcoming atmosphere.

The menu at Yoko Taco is truly one-of-a-kind, with dishes that combine elements of both Japanese and Mexican cuisine to create a fusion that is both innovative and flavorful. For example, the restaurant offers tacos filled with teriyaki chicken or beef, topped with Asian slaw, sriracha aioli, and sesame seeds. There are also sushi burritos, which are like giant sushi rolls stuffed with various meats, vegetables, and sauces.

One of the most popular items on the menu at Yoko Taco is the “Yoko Fries,” which are crispy french fries topped with teriyaki chicken, cheese, and spicy mayo. The restaurant also offers a variety of vegetarian and vegan options, including a veggie bowl with tofu and vegetables, and a vegan sushi burrito.

The atmosphere at Yoko Taco is modern and stylish, with a bright and colorful interior featuring murals and Japanese-inspired decor. The restaurant is often busy, but the staff is friendly and efficient, making sure that every customer feels welcomed and well taken care of.

In addition to its great food and atmosphere, Yoko Taco is also known for its commitment to using fresh and high-quality ingredients. The restaurant sources its ingredients locally whenever possible, and all of its meats are hormone-free and antibiotic-free.

Overall, Yoko Taco is a must-visit restaurant for anyone looking for a unique and delicious dining experience in Salt Lake City. With its innovative fusion of Japanese and Mexican cuisine, friendly service, and stylish atmosphere, Yoko Taco is sure to delight and satisfy any food lover.

Taste Utah is a popular TV and online series that focuses on food and dining in the state of Utah. The series is hosted by Katy, a food enthusiast who travels around Utah to explore the local food scene and share her experiences with her audience. The show features a diverse range of restaurants, from fine dining establishments to casual cafes, and covers a variety of cuisines, including American, Italian, Mexican, and more.

What sets Taste Utah apart from other food shows is its focus on local, independent restaurants. Katy is passionate about supporting small businesses and showcasing the unique flavors and cultures that make Utah’s dining scene so special. Her enthusiasm is infectious, and her lively and engaging style makes the show a joy to watch.

Whether you’re a local or a visitor to Utah, Taste Utah is the perfect way to discover new dining experiences and connect with the local community.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

*Sponsored Content.