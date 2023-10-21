SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Tucked in one of downtown Salt Lake City’s hidden streets is a most delicious dining destination – Finca Pinxtos Bar (126 Regent Street). Finca is located on the backside of the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater, the perfect place to grab a bit to eat and a drink before or after a show at the theater.

Pintxos are small finger foods served at bars and taverns throughout the Basque Country, northern region of Spain. The menu at Finca Pinxtos Bar includes delicious wines and drinks, plus tapas and cold and hot Pintxos from red peppers stuffed with fresh tuna, thinly shaved spanish ham, olive oil, crostini, to spanish ham & cheese fritter, and shrimp, garlic, brandy, paprika, lemon, served with baguette – just give you a sample of the mouth-watering delights.

Owner Scott Evans fell in love with Spanish food, wine and culture during his early travels and wanted to bring that experience to his hometown of Salt Lake City. He reopened Finca in its new space on 15th and 15th, with a continued focus on outstanding Spanish food and wine, made from scratch with local, seasonal ingredients. As a sommelier, his wine knowledge is evident in the hand-curated wine list with regular rotations to new and interesting wines from the many regions of Spain.

Visit FincaSLC.com to explore the menu and learn more about Finca Pinxtos Bar and Finca 15th & 15th.

Finca Pinxtos Bar

126 Regent Street, SLC, 84111

Instagram @fincapintxosbar

