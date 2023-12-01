Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Embark on a culinary adventure with Taste Utah as they visit the gastronomic wonders of Caputo’s Market & Deli. Caputo’s is more than a market; it’s a haven for food enthusiasts.

Immerse yourself in their rich culture, where the knowledgeable staff curates the best global and local flavors. Every visit, from artisanal cheeses to unique olive oils, is a chance to savor samples and discover something new. Caputo’s is a family legacy rooted in preserving culinary traditions.

Must try Utah farmstead goat cheese, Venezuelan single-origin chocolate, and a variety of other delights. Beyond the market, Caputo’s offers a diverse range of classes, allowing you to learn the secrets of bean-to-bar chocolate, enhance your cooking skills, or explore the world of bitters.

CAPUTO’S MARKET & DELI 314 W. BROADWAY, SALT LAKE CITY, UT

801-531-8669

MON-SAT 9AM-7PM, SUN 10AM-5PM

Join Taste Utah on Sundays at 9:30 am on ABC4 for more dining destination exploration and to celebrate the captivating story and flavors. Check out more Taste Utah restaurant features online.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Taste Utah and Utah Restaurant Association.