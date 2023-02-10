Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Katy with Taste Utah sat down for some southern goodness at Woodbine Food Hall in The Granary District where we met with Helena Carter. She is the co-owner of Taste of Louisiana, along with her husband Jerrell Carter– a true husband and wife duo!

If you’re not familiar with southern food, you can expect dishes to be savory and perfectly seasoned as the Cajun meals of Louisiana are nothing short of incredible. Taste of Louisiana opened at the beginning of December, but their grand opening and ribbon cutting took place on January 6th.

We wanted to know more about what Taste of Louisiana brings to Woodbine with their southern cooking and Helena said, “Well, what we’ve tried to do in bringing our concept to the food hall is a taste of Louisiana here in Utah. We thought it would be a good thing to share that southern goodness with our Utah neighbors. We thought it would be a good addition here in the food hall where there’s something for everyone.”

Taste of Louisiana started and has been operating as a food truck and catering service for almost 6 years! Helena says they feel extremely grateful to have this concept in the Woodbine Food Hall. Their loyal clientele has followed them wherever they go and has allowed them to expand to their first brick and mortar! Congrats Taste of Louisiana!

Taste of Louisiana has many great dishes such as OG Chicken and Waffles along with their Red Velvet Chicken and Waffles. Their Cajun Collaboration has proven to be their most popular dish since they opened at Woodbine. It consists of fried chicken, sausage, collard greens, served over a bed of rice, and to top it off– sassy sauce. You got to have the sassy sauce or else it’s not complete! If you’re worried about the spice level, Helena assured that it’s not hot, it’s just sassy! And hey, aren’t we all a little sassy sometimes?

They have a wide array of southern cuisines, in which you can find at Mardi Gras in the Mountains event! Mardi Gras in the Mountains is February 18, 2023 from 8:00 PM – 12:00 AM at the Leonardo and is hosted by the Utah Black Chamber of Commerce. This event will have great drinks and yummy bites from your favorite black local eateries such as Taste of Louisiana. Get your tickets here. Hope to see you there!

*Sponsored content.