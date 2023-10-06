Watch Taste Utah Sundays at 9:30am on ABC4 Utah - Get Tasting Utah!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Taste Utah takes us to a new dining destination – The Temple Cafe or just Temple in downtown Salt Lake City. This quaint cafe specializes in coffees, protein drinks, smoothies, and yummy treats.

Try the cinnamon rolls from the Dough Lady, a featured treat at Temple!

Temple offers special seasonal flavored drinks, like the pumpkin spiced chai latte or smoothie.

Check out Temple’s menu online. Visit Temple Cafe in person at 242 East 300 South, Salt Lake City.

Sponsored by Taste Utah and Utah Restaurant Association.