Watch Taste Utah Sundays at 9:30am on ABC4 Utah - Get Tasting Utah!

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – Taste Utah takes us all to this culinary delight – Laziz Kitchen, a Lebanese blend of traditional flair with innovative twists. A symphony of flavors, where old-world recipes meet contemporary reinvention. Dive into the rich tapestry of Lebanese cuisine meticulously crafted by Laziz Kitchen. Experience the legacy of authentic tastes alongside bold, new culinary adventures. Get ready for a treat – explore the extraordinary at Laziz Kitchen!

Explore the menu at LazizKitchen.com.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

And check out more Taste Utah restaurant features online, click here. Watch Taste Utah Sundays at 9:30am on ABC4 Utah!

Sponsored by Taste Utah and Utah Restaurant Association.