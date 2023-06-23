Watch Taste Utah Sundays at 9:30am on ABC4 Utah - Get Tasting Utah!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Taste Utah never disappoints! This week’s tasty culinary feature takes us several floors high above downtown Salt Lake City where we can discover delicioius dining and amazing city views.

Located on the 6th floor of the Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City, Mar | Muntanya boasts a sophisticated and evocative atmosphere with breathtaking views of the mountains and downtown area.

Discover a lively dining experience celebrating the flavors of Northern Spain with a Salt Lake City twist. Executive Chef Tyson Peterson draws inspiration from the mountains and ocean of the Basque and Catalonia regions of Spain crafting a menu that encompasses regional specialties with a focus on meat and seafood preparations.

For a unique outdoor dining experience, indulge and impress your guests with a private table inside one of the restaurant’s rooftop terrace globes.

Visit Mar | Muntanya at the Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City in person at 170 South West Temple, Salt Lake City. Or explore the dining destinations online by clicking here.

