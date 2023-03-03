Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Attention all foodies! Spitz, the award-winning Mediterranean restaurant, is taking the culinary world by storm with their delicious food and unique concept. Whether you are vegan, gluten-free, keto, or just looking for a healthier option, Spitz has got you covered!

What started as a simple concept by two college kids from Minnesota and Utah, has now become a foodie favorite across America. Spitz brings a modern take on the Mediterranean food, which is known for its flavor and richness. Their name is derived from the classic vertical method for broiling proteins, which ensures a flavorful and rich taste.

Spitz offers a wide range of options to cater to different dietary needs. Their vegan and gluten-free options are a hit among health-conscious foodies. And if you’re on the keto diet, you can still enjoy their mouth-watering dishes. They have something for everyone.

But Spitz is not just about food. It’s a complete experience. From the great drinks to local craft beer, you can enjoy a perfect night out with your friends or family. And the vibrant street art gives the restaurant a unique and lively ambiance.

Spitz has become an integral part of the community. They have created a space where people can come together to enjoy delicious food, drinks, and art. And with their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Spitz has become a name that people trust and love.

So, if you’re looking for an unforgettable dining experience, head over to Spitz. Their award-winning Mediterranean food, vegan, gluten-free, keto options, and so much more will leave you craving for more!

*Sponsored Content.