SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Each week, Taste Utah takes us on a culinary journey, delivering us to various delicious dining destinations. This week’s Taste Utah Bytes features the drinks and noshes at Contribution Cocktail Lounge at the Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City.

Contribution is an attractive gathering spot to mix, mingle, and engage in good conversation over batch crafted cocktails, a curated beer selection, or their top wine labels on tap. Sit at the bar to connect with friends or colleagues, or grab a table for a perfect downtown happy hour. Contribution is open from 2:00 pm to 1:00 am.

Visit Contribution Cocktail Lounge at the Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City in person at 170 South West Temple, Salt Lake City. Or explore the dining destinations online by clicking here.

Discover more delicious destinations and great food stories at TasteUtah.com. And Watch Taste Utah with Katy Sine, Sundays at 9:30am on ABC4!

Check out more Taste Utah restaurant features online, click here.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Taste Utah and Utah Restaurant Association.