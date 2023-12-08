SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah)- Chez Nibs extends an invitation to chocolate lovers.

With an authentic hint, this sweet chocolate shop presents treasured classics alongside creative chocolate treats. Chez Nibs joins Taste Utah, suggesting a new go-to place for Utah residents to explore in their culinary journey. Whether it’s the comforting embrace of hot chocolate, the simplicity of espresso, or the timeless appeal of tea, Chez Nibs is a lovely place to retreat, offering sweet inspiration within Utah.

Chez Nibs 212 E 500 S Suite A, SLC Join Taste Utah on Sundays at 9:30 am on ABC4 for more dining destination exploration and to celebrate the captivating story and flavors. Check out more Taste Utah restaurant features online.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Taste Utah and Utah Restaurant Association.