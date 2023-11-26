Watch Taste Utah Sundays at 9:30am on ABC4 Utah - Get Tasting Utah!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Utah’s trend-setting chefs and beverage experts craft chocolate-based creations to benefit the Heirloom Cacao Preservation Fund at the Annual Caputo’s Chocolate Festival.

12th Annual Caputo’s Chocolate Festival, featuring Caputo’s Wild Tranquilidad by Ritual Chocolate from Heber. The event is sold out. But don’t miss the chance to visit Caputo’s in person to taste the variety of chocolate available throughout the year.

CAPUTO’S DOWNTOWN

314 W. BROADWAY, SALT LAKE CITY, UT

801-531-8669

MON-SAT 9AM-7PM, SUN 10AM-5PM

