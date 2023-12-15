SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( Good Things Utah) – SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( Good Things Utah) – A culinary journey with Taste Utah at Blue Iguana Mexican, a vibrant gem in Salt Lake City International Airport.

Celebrating a remarkable 25-year milestone, Blue Iguana invites residents and visitors to come and try a rich, flavorful molé, one of the most representative dishes of Mexico, and award-winning Iguanaritas from their entire drink menu. Blue Iguana is very passionate about crafting authentic Mexican gastronomy, blending recipes with culinary twists.

Head Chef Castillo, trained by Chihuahua Mexico culinary artists, brings to life mouth-watering creations. Beyond a meal, dining at Blue Iguana is a journey, a warm, family-friendly haven pulsating with tastes.

Visit: Blue Iguana

Location and Hours

Concourse A

Open daily from 6am to 11pm (Note: Hours may be adjusted due to flight schedules.)

Phone: 385-354-9103

Join Taste Utah on Sundays at 9:30 am on ABC4 for more dining destination exploration and to celebrate the captivating story and flavors. Check out more Taste Utah restaurant features online.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Taste Utah and Utah Restaurant Association.