MIDWAY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – At Heber Valley Artisan Cheese, their mission is simple – to help others experience the difference of the farmer’s touch in all of their products. Their fully integrated dairy farm to creamery delivers a true farm-to-table experience.

At Heber Valley Artisan Cheese, they’ve been perfecting their creamy recipe used to produce the finest handcrafted cheeses, fresh or aged, on their farm for nearly 100 years.

Visit Heber Valley Artisan Cheese in person at 920 River Road, Midway. Or learn more online at HeberValleyArtisanCheese.com.

Sponsored by Taste Utah and Utah Restaurant Association.