SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Embark on a sensational New Year’s Eve culinary journey with Taste Utah’s recommendations!

Delight in the festive ambiance at The Goldener Hirsch Restaurant, where a seven-course prix fixe menu awaits. A blend of holiday favorites with a modern twist. With Sunday’s Best New Year’s brunch revealed delectable dishes that mark new beginnings.

SLC Eatery invites you to experience modern American food, an ever-evolving culinary adventure celebrating the finest ingredients and inventive twists on familiar favorites.

As well as Oak Woodfire Kitchen, immerse yourself in a live fire dining experience with locally sourced ingredients, house-made pasta, and a curated menu, perfect for a spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration. Reserve your spot now for an unforgettable evening of flavors and festivities!

As we bid farewell to the old and welcome the new, may your New Year’s be a banquet of unique experiences. Here’s to a year of delightful surprises and culinary adventures.

Join Taste Utah on Sundays at 9:30 am on ABC4 for more dining destination exploration and to celebrate the captivating story and flavors. Check out more Taste Utah restaurant features online.

