Utah’s Coronavirus Briefing for Wednesday May 20th, with Governor Herbert and Dr. Angela Dunn

What restaurants are open and ready to serve you?

Taste Utah

Katy and Jami with Taste Utah Bytes sat down at Red Rock Brewery to check out how they’ve adapted to the new dining in guidelines.

Red Rock Brewery is taking extra precautions with checking temperatures at the door, staggered seating to meet 6-foot requirements, and multiple sanitizer stations available. Red Rock is not just a brewery, they offer fabulous food, clothing, and accessories.

Utah’s Restaurant & Hospitality Tip Jar

Friends of Utah Restaurants,

The Utah Restaurant Association has partnered with One Small Miracle to help supplement restaurant and hospitality professionals who have become unemployed due to the COVID-19 health measures. Please consider donating what you may tip a service professional any given day to Utah's virtual tip jar through Venmo: UtahsHospitality-TipJar

ALL donations will go directly to Utah restaurant and hospitality professionals who no longer have an income.

Utah Restaurant & Hospitality Tip Jar