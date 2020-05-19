What restaurants are open and ready to serve you?

Katy and Jami with Taste Utah Bytes sat down at Red Rock Brewery to check out how they’ve adapted to the new dining in guidelines.

Red Rock Brewery is taking extra precautions with checking temperatures at the door, staggered seating to meet 6-foot requirements, and multiple sanitizer stations available. Red Rock is not just a brewery, they offer fabulous food, clothing, and accessories.

For more restaurants that are open and ready to serve you check out Jami and Katy on Taste Utah.

