Unemployment and restaurants, how you can help

Utah restaurants are open for takeout, delivery, and drive-thru. Eating out means staying in for the health and safety of everyone. The true reality of the situation is that 25,000 restaurant and foodservice professionals have applied for unemployment, 173,000 in sales — jobs lost & dollars lost.

The Utah Restaurant Association has also partnered with the Utah House of Representatives staff on an important project that is a win-win for all of us. They are going to be feeding health care workers and they are raising money to provide the food. This food will come from local restaurants and will continue to support the local economy.

This article contains sponsored content.