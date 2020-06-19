Live Now
Traditional Italian cuisine in Sandy, UT

Taste Utah

Katy and Jami with Taste Utah visited Fratelli Ristorante in Sandy, UT for lunch with Owner Dave Cannell today to check out their famous Margherita Pizza.

Fratelli translates to “brothers” in Italian and is owned and managed by brothers Pete Cannella and Dave Cannell, along with their families. The family prides itself on being one of the few locally-owned restaurants in the Sandy area.

Fratelli Ristorante offers traditional Italian cuisine and they’re proud to present their Grandmother’s cooking secrets to customers. All of the food is made from scratch with many ingredients imported from Italy.

Fratelli Ristorante features traditional Italian cuisine, appetizers, salads, pizzas, pasta, and homemade desserts.  They also offer a full-service deli, takeout menu, catering services, wine, liquor, and beer. 

Take a bite out of Utah’s food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

You can also visit Jami and Katy on their adventures around Utah via their website, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

