The new normal with dining in and social distancing

Taste Utah

Katy and Jami with Taste Utah Bytes took the opportunity today to show us how to navigate uncharted waters with restaurants easing up on social distancing guidelines.

To give us an idea of how the new normal with social distancing is going to work they stopped into Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria on 2100 South and McClelland in Salt Lake City, UT, and had Ben describe the safety measures that are being taken and also had some delicious food.

Check out Katy and Jami on KTVX every Sunday at 9:30 am MST as they check out restaurants around Utah.

You can also visit Jami and Katy on their adventures around Utah via their website, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Utah’s Restaurant & Hospitality Tip Jar

Friends of Utah Restaurants,

The Utah Restaurant Association has partnered with One Small Miracle to help supplement restaurant and hospitality professionals who have become unemployed due to the COVID-19 health measures. Please consider donating what you may tip a service professional any given day to Utah's virtual tip jar through Venmo: UtahsHospitality-TipJar

ALL donations will go directly to Utah restaurant and hospitality professionals who no longer have an income.

Utah Restaurant & Hospitality Tip Jar