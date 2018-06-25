Live Now
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Live coverage of Hurricane Dorian

Taste Utah

Take a bite out of Utah's food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

Join your hosts Katy and Jami as we take a bite out of Utah and showcase our state's vast culinary landscape. Travel with us as we highlight Utah's contributions to food through agricultural, conventional food communities, vacation destinations and what each unique local dining culture offers. Utah dining is the destination!

Stop by www.TasteUT.com for an innovative, interactive website as we introduce Utah to inspiring culinary destinations and grow Utah's food tourism to the world. Get tasting Utah!

Taste Utah Graphic
Programs like this are made possible by the support of the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development.
URA Logo
Office of Economic Development Logo

The Charleston in Draper can be described in one word: charming

Taste Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Delicious, fresh food, tasty drinks and 1920’s glamour all come together at The Charleston in Draper. 

Katy and Jami from Taste Utah stopped by the dining destination, and summed it up in one word: charming.

Chef Marco showed them two of the most popular salads: the Nicoise Salad and the Cilantro Lime Shrimp salad. 

He says you’ll notice most of his salads are served with edible orchids as well.

Chef Marco also shared a tip: grow your own fresh herbs, or pick them up at the grocery store.  Local is always best when it comes to fresh.

Tune in to Taste Utah Saturday mornings at 11 on Utah’s CW30.

This segment contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

EXCLUSIVE: 'Today we wear pink' in support of Miss Millard County injured in horseback riding accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "EXCLUSIVE: 'Today we wear pink' in support of Miss Millard County injured in horseback riding accident"

100 Deadliest Days on Utah roads comes to an end with 41 fewer fatalities than last year

Thumbnail for the video titled "100 Deadliest Days on Utah roads comes to an end with 41 fewer fatalities than last year"

Patriot Boot Camp, helping service men and women entrepreneurs lead the economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patriot Boot Camp, helping service men and women entrepreneurs lead the economy"

Snoqualmie Fire still 0% contained

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snoqualmie Fire still 0% contained"

Suspect takes joyride on bicycle in Cedar City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect takes joyride on bicycle in Cedar City"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories