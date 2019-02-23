Breaking News
Multiple fatalities, injuries in bus crash near Bryce Canyon

Taste Utah

Take a bite out of Utah's food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

Join your hosts Katy and Jami as we take a bite out of Utah and showcase our state's vast culinary landscape. Travel with us as we highlight Utah's contributions to food through agricultural, conventional food communities, vacation destinations and what each unique local dining culture offers. Utah dining is the destination!

Stop by www.TasteUT.com for an innovative, interactive website as we introduce Utah to inspiring culinary destinations and grow Utah's food tourism to the world. Get tasting Utah!

Taste Utah Graphic
Programs like this are made possible by the support of the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development.
URA Logo
Office of Economic Development Logo

The “cafe” side of Delice Bakery & Cafe

Taste Utah

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Yesterday chef JJ, Jean-Jacques Grossi at Delice Bakery & Cafe, started to help us explor the sweet and savory dishes of the South of France.  

A beautiful raspberry tart was one sweet treat Chej Grossi walked us through, but today was more about the café side. It’s café food; not restaurant food.

Delice has cappuccino, regular coffee—Colombian coffee, salad niçoise.

Salad niçoise, the southern French dish, has tune hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, green beans, and a little olive niçoise. It’s got artichoke; it’s got red onion.

The croque monsieur is another choice. A high end, like grilled cheese sandwich with ham and cheese inside, with a bechamel sauce then gruyere cheese shredded, grated, and put in the oven.

The rustic Panini has salami, ham, red roasted sweet peppers and spinach

Delice makes everything is made in house and open all day

You can go for pastry and bakery items but also for a salad or a for a sandwich.

Taste Utah is on Sunday’s on 9:30AM.

This article contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories