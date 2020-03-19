Taste Utah

Take a bite out of Utah's food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

Join your hosts Katy and Jami as we take a bite out of Utah and showcase our state's vast culinary landscape. Travel with us as we highlight Utah's contributions to food through agricultural, conventional food communities, vacation destinations and what each unique local dining culture offers. Utah dining is the destination!

Stop by www.TasteUT.com for an innovative, interactive website as we introduce Utah to inspiring culinary destinations and grow Utah's food tourism to the world. Get tasting Utah!

Programs like this are made possible by the support of the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development.
Taste Utah’s curbside choice? Vessel Kitchen and flatbread naan tacos

While you can’t dine in, you might try curbside at Vessel Kitchen. And you may want to try their unique tacos. Yes, it’s not Taco Tuesday, but Thursday’s welcome tacos too. Last time Katy and Jami were at Vessel Kitchen in Midvale checking out their signature rolls and marketplace selection. At their new location in Sandy today, owner Nick Gradinger showed off a combination of their warm, naan flatbread tacos.

