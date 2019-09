Jami and Katy from Taste Utah took us to the kitchen of SLC Eatery. Chef Crew showed us how he makes their grilled calamari.

The calamari is just one of the many dishes offered at the restaurant that opened just recently in Salt Lake. You can find their website at www.slceatery.com.

Be sure to watch Taste Utah Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. on ABC4 Utah. Jami and Katy will take you to restaurants all across the state.

This story includes sponsored content.