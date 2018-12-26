Taste Utah

Take a bite out of Utah's food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

Join your hosts Katy and Jami as we take a bite out of Utah and showcase our state's vast culinary landscape. Travel with us as we highlight Utah's contributions to food through agricultural, conventional food communities, vacation destinations and what each unique local dining culture offers. Utah dining is the destination!

Stop by www.TasteUT.com for an innovative, interactive website as we introduce Utah to inspiring culinary destinations and grow Utah's food tourism to the world. Get tasting Utah!

Programs like this are made possible by the support of the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development.
Taste Utah visits Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade has become a local favorite in Salt Lake City. It’s a little bit of the south right here in Utah.

Sweet Lake is open seven days a week for breakfast and lunch.

If you’re a fan of biscuits and gravy or limeade this is the place for you.

Sweet Lake is located at 54 West 1700 South in Salt Lake City. Check out their menu here.

For more information visit sweetlakeslc.com.

