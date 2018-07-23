Live Now
Take a bite out of Utah's food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

Join your hosts Katy and Jami as we take a bite out of Utah and showcase our state's vast culinary landscape. Travel with us as we highlight Utah's contributions to food through agricultural, conventional food communities, vacation destinations and what each unique local dining culture offers. Utah dining is the destination!

Stop by www.TasteUT.com for an innovative, interactive website as we introduce Utah to inspiring culinary destinations and grow Utah's food tourism to the world. Get tasting Utah!

Taste Utah stops by Twisted Fern in Park City

Twisted Fern

Katy and Jami from Taste Utah stopped by Twisted Fern in Park City for a Taste Utah Bite.

Chef Adam Ross was cooking up Seared Sea Scallops with a ginger carrot puree, English peas and caramelized nectarines.

And, he shared a Taste Utah Tip: make sure scallops are a bigger variety, and that they are dry before you sear them in the pan.  They’ll spend less time in the pan drying, evaporating the moisture away, and more time getting seared to the perfect golden brown.

If you’d like to visit Twisted Fern, you can find more information here.

And be sure to tune into Taste Utah on Utah’s CW30.

The Taste Utah girls are auditioning for Teen Chef Pro on Wednesday, July 25 at Salt Lake Community College South Campus at 9am.

www.tasteut.com

