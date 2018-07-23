Taste Utah stops by Twisted Fern in Park City

Katy and Jami from Taste Utah stopped by Twisted Fern in Park City for a Taste Utah Bite.

Chef Adam Ross was cooking up Seared Sea Scallops with a ginger carrot puree, English peas and caramelized nectarines.

And, he shared a Taste Utah Tip: make sure scallops are a bigger variety, and that they are dry before you sear them in the pan. They’ll spend less time in the pan drying, evaporating the moisture away, and more time getting seared to the perfect golden brown.

The Taste Utah girls are auditioning for Teen Chef Pro on Wednesday, July 25 at Salt Lake Community College South Campus at 9am.

