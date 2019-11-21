Live Now
Taste Utah

Take a bite out of Utah's food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

Join your hosts Katy and Jami as we take a bite out of Utah and showcase our state's vast culinary landscape. Travel with us as we highlight Utah's contributions to food through agricultural, conventional food communities, vacation destinations and what each unique local dining culture offers. Utah dining is the destination!

Stop by www.TasteUT.com for an innovative, interactive website as we introduce Utah to inspiring culinary destinations and grow Utah's food tourism to the world. Get tasting Utah!

Programs like this are made possible by the support of the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development.
Taste Utah samples “spice done twice” with the Fried Piri Piri at Birdhouse

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – You may be having a lot of bird this time next week, but Taste Utah visited an eatery known for the way it prepares another kind of bird.

Birdhouse, at 856 E 900 S, makes specialty chicken sandwiches such as the Spicy Piri Piri. It starts with a fried chicken breast and then it’s tossed in piri piri sauce inspired by Portuguese and South African flavors. The hot sauce is made of chilis, salt, lemon juice, and garlic. Add in a spicy aioli and it puts a twist on the traditional Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich.

To check out more dishes from Birdhouse visit BirdhouseSLC.com

For more highlighted restaurants from around the state by Taste Utah go to TasteUT.com

