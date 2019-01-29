Taste Utah

Take a bite out of Utah's food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

Join your hosts Katy and Jami as we take a bite out of Utah and showcase our state's vast culinary landscape. Travel with us as we highlight Utah's contributions to food through agricultural, conventional food communities, vacation destinations and what each unique local dining culture offers. Utah dining is the destination!

Stop by www.TasteUT.com for an innovative, interactive website as we introduce Utah to inspiring culinary destinations and grow Utah's food tourism to the world. Get tasting Utah!

Taste Utah Graphic
Programs like this are made possible by the support of the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development.
URA Logo
Office of Economic Development Logo

Taste Utah: Making ratatouille at Gourmandise

Taste Utah
Posted: / Updated:

Jami and Katy from Taste Utah take us to the kitchen of Gourmandise a bakery in Draper. Pastry chef Colin shows us how he makes their delicious ratatouille.

The ratatouille is just one of the many dishes offered at the bakery which offers a variety of delicious dishes from around the world. To see their full menu visit www.gourmandisethebakery.com.

Be sure to watch Taste Utah Saturday mornings at 11 on Utah’s CW30.  Jami and Katy will take you to restaurants all across the state.

This story includes sponsored content.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories