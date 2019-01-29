Taste Utah: Making ratatouille at Gourmandise

Jami and Katy from Taste Utah take us to the kitchen of Gourmandise a bakery in Draper. Pastry chef Colin shows us how he makes their delicious ratatouille.

The ratatouille is just one of the many dishes offered at the bakery which offers a variety of delicious dishes from around the world. To see their full menu visit www.gourmandisethebakery.com.

Be sure to watch Taste Utah Saturday mornings at 11 on Utah’s CW30. Jami and Katy will take you to restaurants all across the state.

This story includes sponsored content.