Taste Utah

Take a bite out of Utah's food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

Join your hosts Katy and Jami as we take a bite out of Utah and showcase our state's vast culinary landscape. Travel with us as we highlight Utah's contributions to food through agricultural, conventional food communities, vacation destinations and what each unique local dining culture offers. Utah dining is the destination!

Stop by www.TasteUT.com for an innovative, interactive website as we introduce Utah to inspiring culinary destinations and grow Utah's food tourism to the world. Get tasting Utah!

Taste Utah Graphic
Programs like this are made possible by the support of the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development.
URA Logo
Office of Economic Development Logo

Taste Utah heads to some of the best Greek food in Salt Lake City

Taste Utah
Posted: / Updated:

Taste Utah is back for our Midday lunch segment, Taste Utah Bytes. Jami and Katy are testing out some of Utah’s best Greek food at Manoli’s on 9th in Salt Lake City.

Today Manoli made a few specials off of his small plates menu.  First, his Garides, which is grilled shrimp with Greek coffee barbecue sauce over our seared herbed polenta, and then Manites which is seared halloumi cheese with sauteed oyster mushrooms in a white wine butter sauce.

Manoli says there’s kind of something for everyone, but the menu was designed off of sharing plates. He wants people to come in and try a lot of different flavors, so they have Meze’s which are small plates, so everyone can share everything.

Manoli says they use olive oil and lemon in almost every dish, and encorporate as much local ingredients as possible. Greek food really is designed to have simple flavors, not too many ingredients, with just a whole punch of flavor.

Tune in tomorrow for part 2 to see this dish, and to see what else Manoli has to offer. Plus, Jami and Katy will tell you how you can win a $25 gift certificate.

You can catch Taste Utah on Saturday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on the CW, and you can also visit them online at www.TasteUT.com.

This story contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Bountiful police looking for arson suspect caught in video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bountiful police looking for arson suspect caught in video"

EXCLUSIVE: 'Today we wear pink' in support of Miss Millard County injured in horseback riding accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "EXCLUSIVE: 'Today we wear pink' in support of Miss Millard County injured in horseback riding accident"

100 Deadliest Days on Utah roads comes to an end with 41 fewer fatalities than last year

Thumbnail for the video titled "100 Deadliest Days on Utah roads comes to an end with 41 fewer fatalities than last year"

Patriot Boot Camp, helping service men and women entrepreneurs lead the economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patriot Boot Camp, helping service men and women entrepreneurs lead the economy"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories