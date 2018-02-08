Taste Utah heads to some of the best Greek food in Salt Lake City

Taste Utah is back for our Midday lunch segment, Taste Utah Bytes. Jami and Katy are testing out some of Utah’s best Greek food at Manoli’s on 9th in Salt Lake City.

Today Manoli made a few specials off of his small plates menu. First, his Garides, which is grilled shrimp with Greek coffee barbecue sauce over our seared herbed polenta, and then Manites which is seared halloumi cheese with sauteed oyster mushrooms in a white wine butter sauce.

Manoli says there’s kind of something for everyone, but the menu was designed off of sharing plates. He wants people to come in and try a lot of different flavors, so they have Meze’s which are small plates, so everyone can share everything.

Manoli says they use olive oil and lemon in almost every dish, and encorporate as much local ingredients as possible. Greek food really is designed to have simple flavors, not too many ingredients, with just a whole punch of flavor.

Tune in tomorrow for part 2 to see this dish, and to see what else Manoli has to offer. Plus, Jami and Katy will tell you how you can win a $25 gift certificate.

You can catch Taste Utah on Saturday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on the CW, and you can also visit them online at www.TasteUT.com.

This story contains sponsored content.