Taste Utah at one of its favorites, Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen

One of Taste Utah’s favorite locations is Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen. There are three locations in Utah, but Katy and Jami were at its spot across from Liberty Park.

Owner/operator Thomas Kreitlow started Pulp out of his desire to live a healthier, sustainable life and to help others do the same. The vegan, gluten-free, organic restaurant will cater to whatever needs and preferences visitors have. Dishes are often cooked to order for any dietary restriction.

The Sano Bowl is a customer favorite: roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, white corn, green onions, jalapenos and local organic honey powder. All that sautéed, caramelized, set on quinoa, and paired with a choice of protein. Customers have the choice of any protein from organic free-range tofu to organic free-range chicken. Lastly, it’s topped with a little fresh cilantro and cotija cheese.

