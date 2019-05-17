Taste Utah

Take a bite out of Utah's food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

Join your hosts Katy and Jami as we take a bite out of Utah and showcase our state's vast culinary landscape. Travel with us as we highlight Utah's contributions to food through agricultural, conventional food communities, vacation destinations and what each unique local dining culture offers. Utah dining is the destination!

Stop by www.TasteUT.com for an innovative, interactive website as we introduce Utah to inspiring culinary destinations and grow Utah's food tourism to the world. Get tasting Utah!

Taste Utah Graphic
Programs like this are made possible by the support of the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development.
URA Logo
Office of Economic Development Logo

Taste Utah at one of its favorites, Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen

Taste Utah

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Taste Utah at Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen

One of Taste Utah’s favorite locations is Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen. There are three locations in Utah, but Katy and Jami were at its spot across from Liberty Park.

Owner/operator Thomas Kreitlow started Pulp out of his desire to live a healthier, sustainable life and to help others do the same. The vegan, gluten-free, organic restaurant will cater to whatever needs and preferences visitors have. Dishes are often cooked to order for any dietary restriction.

The Sano Bowl is a customer favorite: roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, white corn, green onions, jalapenos and local organic honey powder. All that sautéed, caramelized, set on quinoa, and paired with a choice of protein. Customers have the choice of any protein from organic free-range tofu to organic free-range chicken. Lastly, it’s topped with a little fresh cilantro and cotija cheese. 

Visit TasteUT.com to see more about Pulp and other restaurants Taste Utah has visited all over the state.

