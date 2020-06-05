Tacos, Guac and more

Taste Utah

Katy and Jami with Taste Utah sat down with Co-Owner of Taqueria 27, Kristin Gardner to celebrate that all 5 Dine in locations are now open.

Taqueria 27 is having all of their employees wear masks and gloves and they have one person designated to just cleaning tables to ensure everyone is safe. Every hour they’re cleaning all high touch surfaces and we have ensured that everyone is 6 feet apart. All employees and locations are also following all guidelines set by the state and county.

For those outdoor enthusiasts, Taqueria 27 also has outdoor dining which gives everyone a little bit of fresh air where you can enjoy one of several choices of Guacamole – Grilled Corn Guacamole, Mango Guacamole, Roasted Guacamole, or Traditional Guacamole.

The Menu at Taqueria 27 will not disapoint anyone at any age. Tacos, Salads, Guac and so much more!

Check out Katy and Jami on KTVX every Sunday at 9:30 am MST as they check out restaurants around Utah.

You can also visit Jami and Katy on their adventures around Utah via their websiteInstagramFacebook and Twitter.

