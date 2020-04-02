Live Now
Supporting local dine-in restaurants converting to curbside and delivery

Taste Utah

Katy from Taste Utah drove down to SLC Eatery to pick up some of her favorites and to show us how easy you can still get great food while supporting local restaurants and their employees during difficult times. SLC Eatery, for example, is a dine-in restaurant that has converted to pre-paid curbside pickup. They are open 12pm – 8pm and you can order online here: SLC Eatery

To see more restaurants from around the state, go to TasteUT.com or Watch Taste Utah every Sunday at 9:30am on ABC4Utah.

Utah's Restaurant & Hospitality Tip Jar

Friends of Utah Restaurants,

The Utah Restaurant Association has partnered with One Small Miracle to help supplement restaurant and hospitality professionals who have become unemployed due to the COVID-19 health measures. Please consider donating what you may tip a service professional any given day to Utah's virtual tip jar through Venmo: UtahsHospitality-TipJar

ALL donations will go directly to Utah restaurant and hospitality professionals who no longer have an income.

Utah Restaurant & Hospitality Tip Jar

