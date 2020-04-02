Supporting local dine-in restaurants converting to curbside and delivery

Katy from Taste Utah drove down to SLC Eatery to pick up some of her favorites and to show us how easy you can still get great food while supporting local restaurants and their employees during difficult times. SLC Eatery, for example, is a dine-in restaurant that has converted to pre-paid curbside pickup. They are open 12pm – 8pm and you can order online here: SLC Eatery

