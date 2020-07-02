Soups, Salads, Pizza, and Pasta… and more!

Jamo and Katy with Taste Utah Bytes enjoy Utah and it’s unique dining culture. This week they visit One-O-Eight to see what the buzz is all about!

Community is the mantra for One-O-Eight which shines thru in the 4-6 annual menu changes promoting local farms and a bar program that features all Utah spirits and beers. Situated on the east side of salt lake city and focused on the seasonal New American menu.

One-O-Eight was designed to be a gathering place for neighbors and friends to have a drink, celebrate community, and share a meal, whether it be brunch or dinner.

The menu at One-O-Eight has Starters, Soups and Salads, Pizza’s and Pasta and of course sides for all to enjoy! Wanna bring the little ones? They’ve got that too!

Call and make a reservation and enjoy sitting on the One-O-Eight Patio, grab a drink or a glass of wine, and visit with friends or make some new ones.

If you’d like more information about One-O-Eight, feel free to visit their website, Facebook.

This article contains sponsored content.