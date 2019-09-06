Oquirrh serves up delicious local food and is open on Sunday!

Taste Utah Bytes Jami and Katy visited a really special location, Oquirrh restaurant, located at 368 E 100 S Salt Lake City, UT 84111. Oquirrh Restaurant is a project of Andrew and Angelena Fuller taking residence in downtown Salt Lake City. Their mission at Oquirrh is to contribute to the community with the finest dining service, food, and support of local artisans.

Much of Oquirrh’s wine and beer is locally sourced as well as the wonderful artwork adorning the walls. Even their plates are made by a local ceramic artist. Everything about the restaurant screams authenticity. Even better, unlike many restaurants in Salt Lake City, Oquirrh is open on Sundays!

Oquirrh is open for business Wednesday-Sunday 5pm to 10pm and open for brunch Saturday and Sunday as well! To browse Oquirrh’s amazing menu or reserve a time to come by and eat click here.