Take a bite out of Utah's food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

Join your hosts Katy and Jami as we take a bite out of Utah and showcase our state's vast culinary landscape. Travel with us as we highlight Utah's contributions to food through agricultural, conventional food communities, vacation destinations and what each unique local dining culture offers. Utah dining is the destination!

Stop by www.TasteUT.com for an innovative, interactive website as we introduce Utah to inspiring culinary destinations and grow Utah's food tourism to the world. Get tasting Utah!

Programs like this are made possible by the support of the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development.
Looking for the perfect place for brunch?

Taste Utah Bytes, Katy and Jami visited the Dayroom near Capitol Hill in Salt Lake City to see some of their most popular dishes being whipped up in the kitchen including their breakfast tostada with braised beans, salsa verde, and a fried Egg.

Emily Gassman, owner and founder of Em’s Restaurant, has partnered with Chef Milo Carrier to create a day cafe to complement the evening restaurant with breakfast, brunch, and lunch.

The Dayroom is open for breakfast and lunch during the weekdays and open for brunch on the weekends. Their delicious menu changes depending on the day of week, so if you want to experience all the Dayroom has to offer make sure you switch up when you visit.

The Dayroom is located at 271 N Center St, Salt Lake City, Utah.

