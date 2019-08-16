Looking for the perfect place for brunch?

Taste Utah Bytes, Katy and Jami visited the Dayroom near Capitol Hill in Salt Lake City to see some of their most popular dishes being whipped up in the kitchen including their breakfast tostada with braised beans, salsa verde, and a fried Egg.

Emily Gassman, owner and founder of Em’s Restaurant, has partnered with Chef Milo Carrier to create a day cafe to complement the evening restaurant with breakfast, brunch, and lunch.

The Dayroom is open for breakfast and lunch during the weekdays and open for brunch on the weekends. Their delicious menu changes depending on the day of week, so if you want to experience all the Dayroom has to offer make sure you switch up when you visit.

The Dayroom is located at 271 N Center St, Salt Lake City, Utah.