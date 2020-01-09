Looking for healthy vibes? Eat at Honest

All about healthy vibes for 2020? Lorin and Marcela Warner opened Honest Eatery in April of 2019. It’s a build-your-own acai bowl experience. Acai is a berry from Brazil which is high in antioxidants and omega fats. There are so many bases and combinations and other option to give you a boost this year.
