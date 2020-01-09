Breaking News
SWAT, negotiators respond after shooting barricades himself inside Millcreek home.
Taste Utah

Take a bite out of Utah's food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

Join your hosts Katy and Jami as we take a bite out of Utah and showcase our state's vast culinary landscape. Travel with us as we highlight Utah's contributions to food through agricultural, conventional food communities, vacation destinations and what each unique local dining culture offers. Utah dining is the destination!

Stop by www.TasteUT.com for an innovative, interactive website as we introduce Utah to inspiring culinary destinations and grow Utah's food tourism to the world. Get tasting Utah!

Programs like this are made possible by the support of the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development.
Looking for healthy vibes? Eat at Honest

All about healthy vibes for 2020? Lorin and Marcela Warner opened Honest Eatery in April of 2019. It’s a build-your-own acai bowl experience. Acai is a berry from Brazil which is high in antioxidants and omega fats. There are so many bases and combinations and other option to give you a boost this year.

Check out more restaurants highlighted by Taste Utah from all over the state at TasteUT.com

Taste Utah is in its sixth season and airs Sundays mornings at 9:30am on ABC4Utah.

