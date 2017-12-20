Local veteran serves up tasty dishes at ‘Special Courses’

“Guantanamole Baycon”, “Infantry Fries” and “Alpha-Mike-Foxtrot”. Just some of the items on the menu at a restaurant in Sandy.

Veteran and chef, James Veylupek started “Special Courses” and went up against other local chefs in the Shops at South Town’s Taste for the Space Competition, and he won!

Chef James’ prize for winning the competition is a $50,000 investment, his restaurant space and six months of free rent in the dining terrace.

The Utah Restaurant Association crowned him as the winner, and Katy and Jami take us there.

This segment contains sponsored content.