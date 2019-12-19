“Limeade guy”, Hasen Cone, wants you to try the Hoss

Live Now
Taste Utah

Take a bite out of Utah's food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

Join your hosts Katy and Jami as we take a bite out of Utah and showcase our state's vast culinary landscape. Travel with us as we highlight Utah's contributions to food through agricultural, conventional food communities, vacation destinations and what each unique local dining culture offers. Utah dining is the destination!

Stop by www.TasteUT.com for an innovative, interactive website as we introduce Utah to inspiring culinary destinations and grow Utah's food tourism to the world. Get tasting Utah!

Taste Utah Graphic
Programs like this are made possible by the support of the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development.
Taste Utah
Posted: / Updated:

Taste Utah is at Sweet Lake Biscuits and Limeade. Restaurant owner, Hasen Cone, had Chef Vargas make his signature dish, appropriately named, The Hoss.

It comes in a vegetarian option at the Draper location. The original is a friend chicken, biscuit and gravy sandwich. The vegetarian option uses a portobello cap, grilled asparagus, swiss cheese, fried egg, mushroom gravy, and a house-made biscuit.

You can this Hoss and other menu items specific to the Draper location and find other locations at SweetLakeSLC.com.

For more highlighted restaurants from around the state by Taste Utah go to TasteUT.com

This article contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

