“Limeade guy”, Hasen Cone, wants you to try the Hoss

Taste Utah is at Sweet Lake Biscuits and Limeade. Restaurant owner, Hasen Cone, had Chef Vargas make his signature dish, appropriately named, The Hoss.

It comes in a vegetarian option at the Draper location. The original is a friend chicken, biscuit and gravy sandwich. The vegetarian option uses a portobello cap, grilled asparagus, swiss cheese, fried egg, mushroom gravy, and a house-made biscuit.

