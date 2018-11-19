Taste Utah

Take a bite out of Utah's food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

Join your hosts Katy and Jami as we take a bite out of Utah and showcase our state's vast culinary landscape. Travel with us as we highlight Utah's contributions to food through agricultural, conventional food communities, vacation destinations and what each unique local dining culture offers. Utah dining is the destination!

Stop by www.TasteUT.com for an innovative, interactive website as we introduce Utah to inspiring culinary destinations and grow Utah's food tourism to the world. Get tasting Utah!

Programs like this are made possible by the support of the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development.
Leave the cooking to ‘Thistle & Thyme’ Thanksgiving Day

Taste Utah

Leave the cooking and dishes to Thistle and Thyme on Thanksgiving

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- Thanksgiving is right around the corner and Taste Utah’s  Katy and Jami stopped by Thistle & Thyme inside the University Park Marriott for some tips to making the best turkey.

Jason Talcott is the chef at Thistle Thyme. This year the restaurant is hosting a grand Thanksgiving Day buffet and Chef Talcott gave Katy and Jami some of his tips for making the best turkey. Watch the video to see Chef Talcott break it down step-by-step.

Let Chef Talcott do all of the hard work for you on Thanksgiving. The grand buffet is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here to reserve a spot at Thistle & Thyme.

Catch Taste Utah on Saturday mornings at 11 a.m. on ABC4’s CW30. You can also visit them online at TasteUT.com

