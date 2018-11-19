Leave the cooking to ‘Thistle & Thyme’ Thanksgiving Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- Thanksgiving is right around the corner and Taste Utah’s Katy and Jami stopped by Thistle & Thyme inside the University Park Marriott for some tips to making the best turkey.

Jason Talcott is the chef at Thistle Thyme. This year the restaurant is hosting a grand Thanksgiving Day buffet and Chef Talcott gave Katy and Jami some of his tips for making the best turkey. Watch the video to see Chef Talcott break it down step-by-step.

Let Chef Talcott do all of the hard work for you on Thanksgiving. The grand buffet is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here to reserve a spot at Thistle & Thyme.

Catch Taste Utah on Saturday mornings at 11 a.m. on ABC4’s CW30. You can also visit them online at TasteUT.com

This story contains sponsored content.