Take a bite out of Utah's food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

Join your hosts Katy and Jami as we take a bite out of Utah and showcase our state's vast culinary landscape. Travel with us as we highlight Utah's contributions to food through agricultural, conventional food communities, vacation destinations and what each unique local dining culture offers. Utah dining is the destination!

Stop by www.TasteUT.com for an innovative, interactive website as we introduce Utah to inspiring culinary destinations and grow Utah's food tourism to the world. Get tasting Utah!

Programs like this are made possible by the support of the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development.
Last Course Dessert Studio has something for everyone

Katy and Jami with Taste Utah stopped by a “dessert studio” that has something for everyone.

Last Course Dessert Studio is on a mission to create sensational desserts. Each of their desserts are carefully and creatively made in our Utah kitchen with pure and local ingredients.

Instead of using your imagination as to what you’re ordering, at Last Course Dessert Studio, you can see exactly what it will look like with their visual board.

Everything is made in-house at Last Course. From Breakfast Cereal ice cream to Foster’s Banana Tacos. They even have Vegan desserts, like the Vegan Coconut Cream Pie.

Stop by one of the three locations across the state for a taste: City Creek, 115 South Regent Street; Draper Peaks, 185 East 12300 South; and Station Park, 835 West East Promontory.

Check out their menu here.

