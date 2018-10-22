Last Course Dessert Studio has something for everyone

Katy and Jami with Taste Utah stopped by a “dessert studio” that has something for everyone.

Last Course Dessert Studio is on a mission to create sensational desserts. Each of their desserts are carefully and creatively made in our Utah kitchen with pure and local ingredients.

Instead of using your imagination as to what you’re ordering, at Last Course Dessert Studio, you can see exactly what it will look like with their visual board.

Everything is made in-house at Last Course. From Breakfast Cereal ice cream to Foster’s Banana Tacos. They even have Vegan desserts, like the Vegan Coconut Cream Pie.

Stop by one of the three locations across the state for a taste: City Creek, 115 South Regent Street; Draper Peaks, 185 East 12300 South; and Station Park, 835 West East Promontory.

Check out their menu here.

