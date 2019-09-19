Breaking News
At least four people dead, multiple critical injuries in bus crash near Bryce Canyon

Taste Utah

Take a bite out of Utah's food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

Join your hosts Katy and Jami as we take a bite out of Utah and showcase our state's vast culinary landscape. Travel with us as we highlight Utah's contributions to food through agricultural, conventional food communities, vacation destinations and what each unique local dining culture offers. Utah dining is the destination!

Stop by www.TasteUT.com for an innovative, interactive website as we introduce Utah to inspiring culinary destinations and grow Utah's food tourism to the world. Get tasting Utah!

Taste Utah Graphic
Programs like this are made possible by the support of the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development.
URA Logo
Office of Economic Development Logo

Kyung’s Bakery known for its genuine “sweetness,” as well as its pastries

Taste Utah
Posted: / Updated:

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – This bakery has a genuine and special touch to its creations. Kyung’s Bakery is ran by Kyung herself and the passion for her work is clear right when you walk in.

The desserts and goodies that come out of the small bakery are Korean based, but are also traditional French pastries. Korean style desserts are usually made of more simple ingredients and less sugar. However, Kyung’s reputation for having a sweet temperament makes up for the lower levels of sweetener.

You can check out more restaurants across Utah at TasteUT.com and watch Taste Utah on ABC4Utah on Sundays at 9:30am when they highlight special food stories from around the state.

This article contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories