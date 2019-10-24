Join Haunted Haven’s festive feast this Halloween, if you dare

MILLCREEK CANYON, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Not only a top destination for wine along the Wasatch Front, Log Haven loves to participate in the spooky Halloween festivities. On Oct 29-31th, the dining destination becomes Haunted Haven.

Guests can come in costumes while enjoying the festive feasts, creepy cocktails, tarot card and tarot tail readings for pets!

Reservations sell out quickly, so go to LogHaven.com to get yours.

Executive Chef Dave Jones has dishes such as the chipotle honey glazed salmon with a hominy puree, fried tortillas and shishito peppers. A chicken dish, heirloom carrots with ricotta cheese and pesto sauce, and fan favorite crab cakes.

