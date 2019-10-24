Taste Utah

Take a bite out of Utah's food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

Join your hosts Katy and Jami as we take a bite out of Utah and showcase our state's vast culinary landscape. Travel with us as we highlight Utah's contributions to food through agricultural, conventional food communities, vacation destinations and what each unique local dining culture offers. Utah dining is the destination!

Stop by www.TasteUT.com for an innovative, interactive website as we introduce Utah to inspiring culinary destinations and grow Utah's food tourism to the world. Get tasting Utah!

Taste Utah Graphic
Programs like this are made possible by the support of the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development.
URA Logo
Office of Economic Development Logo

Join Haunted Haven’s festive feast this Halloween, if you dare

Taste Utah
MILLCREEK CANYON, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Not only a top destination for wine along the Wasatch Front, Log Haven loves to participate in the spooky Halloween festivities. On Oct 29-31th, the dining destination becomes Haunted Haven.

Guests can come in costumes while enjoying the festive feasts, creepy cocktails, tarot card and tarot tail readings for pets!

Reservations sell out quickly, so go to LogHaven.com to get yours.

Executive Chef Dave Jones has dishes such as the chipotle honey glazed salmon with a hominy puree, fried tortillas and shishito peppers. A chicken dish, heirloom carrots with ricotta cheese and pesto sauce, and fan favorite crab cakes.

