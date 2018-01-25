Have you been to Costa Vida by the airport yet?

Going to the airport? Eat at Costa Vida.

The Utah-based restaurant chain is now open near the park-and-wait lot.

The first Costa Vida location was in Layton. They know have 94 locations across 16 states and four locations in Canada as well.

Katy and Jami from Taste Utah got to go in the kitchen of Costa Vida with Bonnie, Director of Operations.

They hand-cut, slice, sautee, and cook everything from scratch every single day at Costa Vida.

If you’re running to catch a flight, grab a small nachos with homemade queso. If you have some time to kill, get a regular size.. or choose from a wide variety of options on the menu.

And, back by popular demand, chile verde. But, hurry… it’s only on the menu during January, February and March.

