Grilled watermelon with freeze-dried black ants is on the menu

Jami and Katy from Taste Utah take us inside the kitchen of Cucina in the Salt Lake Avenues.

Chef Joey says one of the restaurant’s most popular dishes is grilled watermelon. And, the secret ingredient? Freeze dried black ants!

He says the secret to grilling fruit, is to put it on the grill dry with a little salt and pepper. Do not use oil, or it makes it taste like petroleum.

At Cucina, after the melon is grilled he puts a little put of house-made macadamia nut butter and chili vinaigrette, along with those ants.

