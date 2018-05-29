Live Now
Taste Utah

Take a bite out of Utah's food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

Join your hosts Katy and Jami as we take a bite out of Utah and showcase our state's vast culinary landscape. Travel with us as we highlight Utah's contributions to food through agricultural, conventional food communities, vacation destinations and what each unique local dining culture offers. Utah dining is the destination!

Stop by www.TasteUT.com for an innovative, interactive website as we introduce Utah to inspiring culinary destinations and grow Utah's food tourism to the world. Get tasting Utah!

Programs like this are made possible by the support of the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development.
Grilled watermelon with freeze-dried black ants is on the menu

Taste Utah

Jami and Katy from Taste Utah take us inside the kitchen of Cucina in the Salt Lake Avenues.

Chef Joey says one of the restaurant’s most popular dishes is grilled watermelon.  And, the secret ingredient?  Freeze dried black ants!

He says the secret to grilling fruit, is to put it on the grill dry with a little salt and pepper.  Do not use oil, or it makes it taste like petroleum.

At Cucina, after the melon is grilled he puts a little put of house-made macadamia nut butter and chili vinaigrette, along with those ants.

Tune in to Taste Utah Saturday mornings at 11 on Utah’s CW30.

