Ginger Street brings the ultimate and original fast food to SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Taste Utah Bytes Katy and Jami were downtown in Salt Lake City. The place? Ginger Street. 324 South State Street. This new eatery is headed by executive chef Tyler Stokes, also known for his work at Provisions. Chef Stokes wanted to bring the flavors of Southeast Asian Hawker style street food to downtown Salt Lake.

The style of food is made up of simple, fast and fresh ingredients making it one of the ultimate and original fast foods. On the street, made fresh right in front of you.

A signature at Ginger Street is the Chicken Pad Thai, a classic with a twist. What makes it interesting is the dish has nothing added to it. All the seasoning is in the sauce: umami, fish sauce, rice vinegar, sugar and another little secret ingredient. The Pad Thai is made with rice noodles (gluten free) and can also be made vegan with a tofu variation and by switching out the fish sauce or soy sauce.

Chef Tyler Stokes has partnered with Michael McHenry to bring Ginger Street to the heart of Salt Lake City.

