Take a bite out of Utah's food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

Join your hosts Katy and Jami as we take a bite out of Utah and showcase our state's vast culinary landscape. Travel with us as we highlight Utah's contributions to food through agricultural, conventional food communities, vacation destinations and what each unique local dining culture offers. Utah dining is the destination!

Stop by www.TasteUT.com for an innovative, interactive website as we introduce Utah to inspiring culinary destinations and grow Utah's food tourism to the world. Get tasting Utah!

Programs like this are made possible by the support of the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development.
Get a taste of Southern Italy at Per Noi Trattoria

Every month we take you inside a Utah restaurant for a look at their unique menu items. Today, Jami and Katy stopped by Per Noi Trattoria. “Per Noi” in Italian means, “For everyone.” This restaurant features delicious Southern Italian cuisine. Chef Francesco showed us how to make Spaghetti Pescatori, which means Spaghetti with fresh seafood.

