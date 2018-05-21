Get a taste of Southern Italy at Per Noi Trattoria

Every month we take you inside a Utah restaurant for a look at their unique menu items. Today, Jami and Katy stopped by Per Noi Trattoria. “Per Noi” in Italian means, “For everyone.” This restaurant features delicious Southern Italian cuisine. Chef Francesco showed us how to make Spaghetti Pescatori, which means Spaghetti with fresh seafood.
