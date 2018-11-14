Taste Utah

Take a bite out of Utah's food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

Join your hosts Katy and Jami as we take a bite out of Utah and showcase our state's vast culinary landscape. Travel with us as we highlight Utah's contributions to food through agricultural, conventional food communities, vacation destinations and what each unique local dining culture offers. Utah dining is the destination!

Stop by www.TasteUT.com for an innovative, interactive website as we introduce Utah to inspiring culinary destinations and grow Utah's food tourism to the world. Get tasting Utah!

Taste Utah Graphic
Programs like this are made possible by the support of the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development.
URA Logo
Office of Economic Development Logo

Find the perfect gift for the foodie in your life at Caputo’s

Taste Utah

Caputo's downtown

Taste Utah hosts Katy and Jami stopped by the “motherland of Taste Utah must-have’s”: Caputo’s Downtown.

At Caputo’s you can explore the best chocolate bars in the world, experience the excellence of cave-aged cheese and discover local treasures made right here in Salt Lake City.

They even have gift collections or gift cards to give to your favorite foodie this holiday season. 

For more information visit caputos.com.

Catch Taste Utah on Saturday mornings at 11 a.m. on ABC4’s CW30. You can also visit them online at TasteUT.com

