Taste Utah

Take a bite out of Utah's food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

Join your hosts Katy and Jami as we take a bite out of Utah and showcase our state's vast culinary landscape. Travel with us as we highlight Utah's contributions to food through agricultural, conventional food communities, vacation destinations and what each unique local dining culture offers. Utah dining is the destination!

Stop by www.TasteUT.com for an innovative, interactive website as we introduce Utah to inspiring culinary destinations and grow Utah's food tourism to the world. Get tasting Utah!

Taste Utah Graphic
Programs like this are made possible by the support of the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development.
URA Logo
Office of Economic Development Logo

Newsfore Opt-In Form

Find the perfect dish for everyone at Hearth and Hill in Park City

Taste Utah
Posted: / Updated:

Katy and Jamie of Taste Utah Bytes visited a delicious restaurant offering a fresh, new, approachable take on contemporary American cuisine and it’s locally driven. Hearth and Hill is located at the Newpark Town Center in beautiful Park City, Utah. 

The father and son owned restaurant offers up specialty seasonal dishes and Executive Chef, Jordan Harvey takes an innovative approach to seasoning and curing the most desired meat dishes around town.     

It’s a perfect gathering spot for family and friends who want to enjoy a delicious meal in an idealistic mountain town.  From couples to large private parties, they offer reservations for anyone and for any event.  Go join the wonderful Park City community and have a memorable meal at Heart and Hill. 

This story contains sponsored content

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS