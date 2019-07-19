Find the perfect dish for everyone at Hearth and Hill in Park City

Katy and Jamie of Taste Utah Bytes visited a delicious restaurant offering a fresh, new, approachable take on contemporary American cuisine and it’s locally driven. Hearth and Hill is located at the Newpark Town Center in beautiful Park City, Utah.

The father and son owned restaurant offers up specialty seasonal dishes and Executive Chef, Jordan Harvey takes an innovative approach to seasoning and curing the most desired meat dishes around town.

It’s a perfect gathering spot for family and friends who want to enjoy a delicious meal in an idealistic mountain town. From couples to large private parties, they offer reservations for anyone and for any event. Go join the wonderful Park City community and have a memorable meal at Heart and Hill.

This story contains sponsored content