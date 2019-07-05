Fall in love with chicken at Lovebirds Hot Chicken in Provo

Jamie and Katy of Taste Utah visited a restaurant in Provo that’s all about the chicken. Lovebirds Hot Chicken offers an incredible 9 different spices on their amazing chicken sandwiches with homemade buns, fresh pickles, and coleslaw to top it off.

If you’re not a fan of the heat, that’s okay! At Lovebirds there are so many options to choose from. They’ve mastered the sandwich, but they also offer fried scones, bread pudding, and traditional Nashville style chicken platters.

If you’d like to find out more about Lovebirds Hot Chicken in Provo visit Lovebirdschicken.com or Tasteut.com.