Taste Utah

Take a bite out of Utah's food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

Join your hosts Katy and Jami as we take a bite out of Utah and showcase our state's vast culinary landscape. Travel with us as we highlight Utah's contributions to food through agricultural, conventional food communities, vacation destinations and what each unique local dining culture offers. Utah dining is the destination!

Stop by www.TasteUT.com for an innovative, interactive website as we introduce Utah to inspiring culinary destinations and grow Utah's food tourism to the world. Get tasting Utah!

Programs like this are made possible by the support of the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development.
Fall in love with chicken at Lovebirds Hot Chicken in Provo

Jamie and Katy of Taste Utah visited a restaurant in Provo that’s all about the chicken. Lovebirds Hot Chicken offers an incredible 9 different spices on their amazing chicken sandwiches with homemade buns, fresh pickles, and coleslaw to top it off.

If you’re not a fan of the heat, that’s okay! At Lovebirds there are so many options to choose from. They’ve mastered the sandwich, but they also offer fried scones, bread pudding, and traditional Nashville style chicken platters.

If you’d like to find out more about Lovebirds Hot Chicken in Provo visit Lovebirdschicken.com or Tasteut.com.

